Of course, you like Wynwood. It’s full of art, cool eateries and hip architecture. You’re an adult. You get it.

But when you think of family fun, it’s not necessarily your go-to stop. Right?

Get used to the idea of Wynwood being a kid friendly destination with the opening of FunDimension. It’s basically a 15,000 square foot arcade on steroids, with state of the art laser tag, a bungee dome, bumper cars, a 7-D theater with sense-around and four-story playground.

Laser tag at FunDimension. Courtesy of Rockaway PR

Yes, there is stuff for those over 21. The Galley lounge and cafe is dedicated to parental units, with a full menu of burgers, protein bowls, salads and pizzas. You get a side of complimentary Wi-Fi with your Panther Coffee and/or wines by the glass and local craft beers.

Games at FunDimension. Courtesy of Rockaway PR

Last month, more than 250 VIPs celebrated the grand opening with the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, who received a $5,000 donation benefiting his charity, The Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation.

“The decision to open FunDimension in Wynwood was a natural fit,” says owner Joyce Frohman of the venue. “As a local, I appreciate the cultural impact of our arts community and believe it is an important foundational pillar for kids’ overall enrichment.”

The entrance is free; each activity is priced separately. FunDimension will also offer weekly enrichment programs for children under 13 such as Mommy and Me/Montessori Toddler classes; KidoKinetics fitness classes; and day camp programs.

Upcoming events include Laser Tag with elves and Brunch with Santa.

More info about the venue, located at 2129 Northwest 1st Court, click here