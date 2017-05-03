Posted on

Wrongly crowned Miss Universe costars in a movie with Vin Diesel

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

If you need motivation to see “xXx: Return of Xander Cage, ” look no further than the acting credits.

Ariadna Gutierrez, who costars in the Vin Diesel-helmed action flick, appeared on “Despierta America” Tuesday morning and then later on to do interviews the Soho Beach House to announce the movie’s release on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand.

🍑🍑love youuu!!!😄😄@bbellabymillie

A post shared by Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) on

She looked drop dead gorgeous in a flowing orange maxi dress.

But we would expect no less from a beauty queen.

Pop culture fans may recall Gutierrez for another reason.

At the Miss Universe pageant held in Vegas in December 2015, Harvey declared Gutierrez, aka Miss Colombia, the winner by mistake (Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach eventually was crowned after chaos ensued; Gutierrez was first runner-up).

Gutierrez long ago forgave the TV personality — who said he had many sleepless nights after the flub: “You have to learn how to read cards,” the actress-model joked on his show in January. “If you see the videos I was laughing.”

