Vote for him?

Hmm, not so sure.

Hulk Hogan doesn’t want to, but may be forced into running for U.S. Senate in Florida.

Wrestlers have been known to change careers successfully and we don’t have an issue with that (hello, The Rock). But Hulk? The huge blond guy from that reality show Hogan Knows Best? Eesh.

TMZ Sports asked the 64-year-old WWE Hall of Famer whether he’d run and he waffled, saying maybe, then no. But if he did, he’d go big or go home.

The chat came soon after GOP onsultant Roger Stone told Patrick Slevin on his online blog that he’d love to have Hogan in politics.

“At a minimum, I hope to convince Hogan to body slam Scott in every debate,” Stone said. “If (Florida Governor Rick Scott) is under the impression that his personal responsibility for $1 billion in Medicaid fraud is no longer an issue, he’s wrong.”

But Stone recalls, Hulkie has a wee bit of scandal in his past.

WWE fired Hogan in 2015 right before before a tape of him making racist comments about his daughter Brooke dating a black man went public. HH even used the n-word.

A year later, he settled with Gawker for $31 million after Gawker released a sex tape featuring him and a married woman.