Target, West Elm, Sugarcane, Nordstrom Rack, Five Guys — ah, Midtown Miami, how we love you.

And we’ll love you more come fall 2018. Midtown will be adding a brand new Anatomy at 1220 health and wellness sanctuary. That’s a fancy gym, if you don’t know. The Midtown location marks the gym’s second outpost in the 305 (there’ a sister location in Sunset Harbour).

Nestled at 3415 NE Second Ave., the center will take up the 15,000-sq. ft. ground floor of a 48,000-sq. ft. three-story building. The spot was previously an industrial show warehouse.

“Fitness has always been a passion of mine, and with my partners at Anatomy I have seen that dream to fruition,” says Anatomy co-owner Chris Paciello. “I couldn’t be more excited to see the Anatomy brand expand and look forward to bringing what we consider to be the future of fitness to Midtown.”

Anatomy at 1220 is the spot where science and technology meet personal health and fitness — with a dash of glam. Celebrities such as Will Smith, athletes like Mike Piazza and musicians such as Cedric Gervais visit the get-taut spot.

You can get in a rigorous workout (check out the Sunset Harbour class schedule here). Or take it a bit easier with vitamin-infused VitaSquad IV bags (yep, the hangover cure). You can also take a dip in a ice-cold plunge pool or chill in the eucalyptus steam room.

Be warned, though. A membership here is not for those on the economic struggle bus. Currently, fitness and spa memberships start at $129 per month.

But after all, in Miami, a beach bod is everything.