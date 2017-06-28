Posted on

Wilmer Valderrama to be front and center at Premios Juventud

BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 19: Actor Wilmer Valderrama arrives at the 23rd Annual Environmental Media Awards presented by Toyota and Lexus at Warner Bros. Studios on October 19, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Let’s hear it for Wilmer!

Premios Juventud” (PJ 2017, Youth Awards), the celebration of what Hispanic youth like in music, entertainment and fashion, this year expands its focus to social causes that directly affect their communities by adding the “Agentes de Cambio” (Agents of Change) category.

Among the celebrities participating in the “Agentes de Cambio” honors is Miami native Wilmer Valderrama, immigrant rights activist and chairman of Voto Latino, a national nonprofit that seeks to educate and empower Latinos to get involved politically.

Expect him to arrive solo – the former That 70s Show star is no longer dating Demi Lovato. They do remain good friends, though. 

Also presenting is Diane Guerrero, of “Orange is the New Black.”

The ceremony airs on Thursday, July 6 at 7:00-11:00 p.m. on the Univision Network. More info: Premiosjuventud.com, the official homepage of the awards.

 

