William Levy’s girlfriend wants to make you beautiful

Hey, Miami peeps: Elizabeth Gutierrez wants to make you beautiful. The telenovela star recently launched her all-natural skincare line, Ely by Cassia Cardoso, at SLS Brickell.

At the flashy party showing his support was none other than Gutierrez’s main man, William Levy.

The products are made with all natural ingredients, says Gutierrez, who has had a longtime on-off relationship with the dashing father of her two kids.

According to Latina.com the two telenovela stars split for a bit two years ago, but seemed to be very much back together. Awww. So nice to keep it together for the kids, right?

As for his career, Levy is doing great, gradually moving from the small screen into mainstream movies, having just costarred in the latest in the “Resident Evil” franchise.

Shop and browse her Ely Beauty stuff at www.elygutierrez.com/ely-beauty