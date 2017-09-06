Donald Trump gave $1 million toward Hurricane Harvey. Are Irma victims next?

Love him or hate him, he’s rich.

We’re talking about POTUS, aka President Donald Trump.

The man is wealthy as all get-out and he needs a little boost to his ratings so …. this is a win-win for us as we deal with this catastrophic avocado shaped storm called Hurricane Irma.

If he gives to Harvey victims (um, to the tune of $1 million), does that mean he will give to us too?

This is where Trump has properties and really likes to golf when he’s not, um, working.

According to the White House, Trump’s mil will go to a dozen organizations including the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity.

The White House added this is a PERSONAL donation so don’t worry about your tax dollars right now – just focus on your shutters and water, for God’s sake.

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

All we have to say is that if Irma hits the way forecasters say, The Donald will be forking out even more. Just sayin. He did Tweet that he was concerned, with the quote “no rest for the weary.”

He does seem concerned.