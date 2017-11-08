Gotta love this Florida connection. This one at the NYC Marathon on Sunday.

Comedian Kevin Hart was a participant and people were psyched to see him run so tracked his every move.

Problem was there was another dude with the exact same name.

Guess where he was from? Right here in sunny Hollywood, Florida.

So yeah that Hart guy got his 15 minutes — and then some — at the annual race won by American @ ShalaneFlanagan .

Shout-out to @KevinHart4real fans: Kevin’s running with bib 10001. Track him on the #tcsnycmarathon app here: https://t.co/9Dr4kEVAoI — TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017

That is until the New York Road Runners club noticed the identity issue and tweeted “Shout-out to @KevinHart4real fans: Kevin’s running with bib 10001.” The imposter had bib number 69610. “His birthday present was being the most-tracked runner,” a New York Road Runners spokesman told Page Six of the man who turned 59 on the big day.

“Sunday I was one of 50,000 people who set a goal to break through…26.2. Today I’m thinking about everything it took to get me there. If you want to ask me questions about my marathon experience, leave them in the comments! I’ll try to answer as many as I can! #breakthrough #runwithhart”

According to Runner’s World, the “Think Like A Man” star first started running seriously back in running in 2015.

Sunday I was one of 50,000 people who set a goal to break through…26.2. Today I’m thinking about everything it took to get me there. If you want to ask me questions about my marathon experience, leave them in the comments! I’ll try to answer as many as I can! #breakthrough #runwithhart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

#runwithhart” The authentic celebrity Instagrammed himself in action with the caption: ” Sunday I was one of 50,000 people who set a goal to break through…26.2. Today I’m thinking about everything it took to get me there. If you want to ask me questions about my marathon experience, leave them in the comments! I’ll try to answer as many as I can! #breakthrough