Will Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino be in the ‘Jersey Shore’ reunion show in Miami?

It’s not a party with The Situation!

After the announcement that the original cast of MTV’s “The Jersey Shore” were making a reunion season in Miami, the question of whether Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino would be able to participate given his legal woes.

But Jan. 19 Sorrentino entered a guilty plea in his tax evasion case, according to TMZ. During the hearing, the judge agreed to allow the Situation to head to Florida to film the upcoming “Jersey Shore” reunion show before his April 25 sentencing hearing.

Sorrentino, who made big bucks as a result of his reality show celebrity status, failed to pay proper taxes on $9 million worth of earnings between 2010 and 2012. The maximum penalty is up to 5 years and a $250k fine.

According to castmate Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley, Sorrentino, has left his hard partying ways behind him. After a battle with prescription drugs, he has been sober for two years. The reunion, she told People.com, is a chance for the audience to meet the new Mike. “He’s a different human being now,” she said.

The cast of “The Jersey Shore” is all a lot older and wiser now. But more importantly, many of them are now parents to small children. So the reunion show, which is currently being filmed in Miami, should feature way less smooshing.