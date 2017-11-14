We had a feeling Danell Leyva would do well on “Mira Quien Baila,” the Latin version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Cuban born gymnast, 26, is a natural, on the mat, and on the dance floor.

It’s as if he prepared his entire life for this opportunity — and now Leyva is in the final three.

“I learned to dance alone, and later with my friends, a kind of street dance called Krumping,” Leyva told El Nuevo Herald.

But he wasn’t totally prepared for the kind of demanding, intricate choreography of his sometime partner, fellow finalist Ana Patricia Gámez, who won the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina en 2010.

The two work hard and play hard.

“We have fun together,” the Olympic athlete added. “We have a very similar sense of humor, even on hard days.

A year ago today, you won two more Olympic Medals. Through all the adversities and incredibly difficult challenges, you gracefully handled each obstacle with courage and humility. I am and will always be so so proud of you. Keep inspiring. Keep growing. Keep shining. Love you always💙 A post shared by Giulianna Pino (@giulipino) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

There’s no romantic connection between the two, though, just chemistry: Leyva is happily with longtime girlfriend, fellow gymnast/Floridian/UCLA student Giulianna Pino.

“I can’t explain how much she supports me in all aspects of life,” he gushed. “She doesn’t get jealous at all because she knows I’m doing this for work. She is happy to see me do well.”

Watch the finals on Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Univision. The prize is $50,000. If Leyva wins, the animal lover plans to donate it to the ASPCA.

Marc Anthony’s ex wife Dayanara Torres is in the finals as well

Expected at the final show is Beau ‘Casper’ Smart, a professional choreographer who used to date Jennifer Lopez. Casper will also be one of the surprise stars for the grand finale, making a return as a guest judge

Another pop up guest is Laurie Hernandez, Olympic Gold Medalist and last year’s Dancing with the Stars winner, will be showing off her dance moves alongside Leyva, her former Olympic USA teammate. They’re set to do a foxtrot and tango number.