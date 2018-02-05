Posted on

Why was Will Smith working out in a Miami Beach gym this weekend? Because he’s a winner

Will Smith
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

The night before his beloved Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, West Philly’s pride and joy, Will Smith, hit the gym in the city where the heat is on.

Smith, who was in Miami for reasons we still don’t know, was seen working out after hours at Miami Beach’s swanky gym, Anatomy. We hear that the gym was reopened after hours just so the Fresh Prince could break a sweat with his friends on Saturday night. This reminded us of the days we used to see Smith channeling his inner musclehead at the now defunct Alton Road gym, Gridiron.

We hear the Fresh Prince put himself through a through a rough workout, which you may have heard about when Smith posted a video on Instagram stories talking to his fans and saying “Saturday night in the gym. Yeah. This is why I win son, this is why I win.”

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

On Sunday he did win bigly, sort of. The Philadelphia native celebrated the Eagles kicked the New England Patriots to the curb at the Super Bowl.

