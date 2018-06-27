Why was a man clinging to the hood of a car on I-95? We finally get his side of the story.

We could only speculate on why this is happening, though our first instinct is to say Because Miami.

The Internet was mesmerized Monday when a video began making the rounds of a man clinging for his life to the hood of a car on Interstate 95 as it hurtled south from Broward to Miami-Dade.

A fellow motorist, Daniel Midah, with the handle @danimidah, captured the frightening incident Sunday evening on his phone and showed viewers that the car with the man on top of it was driving alongside him in the express lanes at speeds of up to 70 mph.

Many who watched the video came to their own conclusions why anyone would engage in such dangerous behavior.

Now we are getting the full picture: Both the driver, Patresha Isidore, and the man, Junior Francis, are talking.

Isidore, from Lauderhill, was arrested in West Park shortly after the harrowing journey ended.

After she bonded out, the 24-year-old told WSVN that Francis is her ex-boyfriend but the two still live together and share a 5-year-old daughter.

When she says she’s done with you but you’re not really done with her #onlyinflorida pic.twitter.com/4vt34VMhN6 — dani (@danimidah) June 25, 2018

Earlier in the day, she told the station, she needed to go pick up the girl, but Francis didn’t want her to take the car, a Mercedes sedan.

“I had to go get my child. I wasn’t going to deal with any foolishness,” she said, adding that Francis jumped on top of the car to prevent her from leaving. “He had plenty of times to get off the car. He didn’t want to stop.”

The father admitted to WPLG on Wednesday that he was indeed the guy on Isidore’s hood.

Francis said he also wanted to use the car that day, but Isidore was first to get behind the wheel.

Impulsively, he jumped on the hood to try to get a different outcome.

“She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and turned,” Francis said. “That’s when things took a turn.”

If you watch the video closely, you see Francis clinging onto a windshield wiper with one hand and holding his cellphone to his ear with the other.

Turns out the hood rider was talking to cops, and they were headed to flag down the vehicle.

Patresha Isidore Lauderhill Police Department

“When I was on the 95, I thought like, Hey, this is crazy, or whatever,” Isidore told Channel 7. “I actually pulled over to Ives Dairy and tried to stop the car, and he still didn’t want to get off.”

Francis ended up getting back in the car, which was soon pulled over by police in West Park in South Broward.

Isidore was charged with culpable negligence and exposure to harm and says she intends to file a restraining order against her ex.

Francis says he is still traumatized by the experience:

He told Channel 10 he thought that his ex meant him real harm.

“This woman is going to kill me,” Francis said of his feelings at the time. “She’s really out to kill me.”