Why is Miami called The 305? We won’t make fun of you for asking, bro

Pitbull refers to himself as Mr. 305, and so do we. Don't say bad things about Pitbull to anybody in Miami because we love him like we love stone crabs and pastelitos.

Miami is proud of many dubious things that don’t fall into the category of accomplishment. Being The 305 is one of them. Miami loves being The 305 more than we love driving like lunatics, roasting pigs in a Caja China and mooching rides on our friends’ boats with no intention of pitching in to pay for gas.

Miami is the 305 because that’s the city’s original area code. Everybody who was anybody in Miami had a 305 number. Flipper had a 305 number even though he couldn’t technically dial because, you know, flippers. Scarface had one, too. Crockett and Tubbs dialed from the same area code when they made calls from their pastel hellscape.

The characters in the movie “Moonlight,” though, may have had a 786 number. 786 was added in 1998, but nobody is proud of that. In fact, if you’re 786, you probably feel inadequate and more than a little envious.

305 is also the area code for parts of Monroe County – that’s the Florida Keys – but you don’t see a lot of Keys residents swaggering around in “305 Till I Die” T-shirts. Whereas you will see one every 15 seconds if you attend a Miami Heat game.

You know who also loves that area code? Pitbull. He loves it so much he calls himself Mr. 305, and everyone in Miami is perfectly happy with that.

When he wasn’t playing with his little friend, Tony Montana was calling his friends from his 305 number. He probably would have liked Pitbull, too. Universal Studios Home Entertainment