Viewers were freaking the freaking out on Thursday when one of their favorite TV personalities failed to show up for work.

We are talking about María Celeste Arrarás.

The “Al rojo vivo” host hardly ever takes a day off so some fans were concerned, reports People en Espanol. Could she have a health problem? Domestic issue?

Turns out nothing of the sort.

The Puerto Rican native decided to nab some Me Time with her son Adrián.

On Instagram Arrarás posted a pic of the teenager, who plays lacrosse at Riviera. The caption: “Kissing his mom in the middle of a game. Love you @adrianarvesu” We get it now.

“I took the day off to see him participate in a Lacrosse game with his school team,” Arrarás explained on social media. “Matches are always during our busiest time at work and I wanted to see him in one before he graduates high school in May.”

Commenters were kind.

“Mothers make many sacrifices for our children. I congratulate you for taking time for important things because time never comes back,” said a follower.

Can we get some aplauso?

The Telemundo journalist adopted Adrián 18 years ago from Russia.