Excited to see Shakira in concert when she’s in the Miami area early next year?

You may be disappointed.

The global entertainer has canceled concert dates in Europe while she recovers from health issues.

Shak is set to play the BB&T Center in Sunrise Jan. 11 as a stop on her El Dorado World Tour.

The 40 year old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has hit a roadblock, however, with her health.

On social media, she posted an apology to fans in Europe, where multiple dates have been nixed.

“During these last few days of rehearsals I have unfortunately strained my vocal chords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I’m devastated,” she posted, adding: “As much at it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I’ve got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury.”

You can find the lengthy explanations on her Instagram in both Spanish and English.

We’ll have to wait and see if she is OK by early 2018 or refunds will be issued at point of purchase.