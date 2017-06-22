Who’s that guy? Corinne Olympios’ boyfriend is from Miami

Corinne Olympios is not giving up the fight, despite the fact that an investigation found that no cast member misbehaved or was in danger on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Producer Warner Bros. reviewed videotape of the alleged steamy incident in a pool in Mexico.

Production on “The Bachelor” spinoff will resume, but the rumored parties involved in said incident, Olympios and DeMario Jackson, most definitely will not be returning.

Miami based Olympios has lawyered up and vowed to continue her own investigation since she has no memory of what went down the night of June 4. Bachelor in Paradise shut down production after alleged sex acts in a pool between her and another party, DeMario Jackson, who was later cleared.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was shut down because of multiple complaints” from producers and crew members on the set but not from Olympios,” Martin Singer, her attorney, said in a statement.

Another person in the former Bachelor contestant’s corner: her boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky

The businessman has known Olympios for a while and is the president of a cigarette company, Giel York Tobacco Corporation, in North Miami Beach, according to his LinkedIn profile. “I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,’” he told E! News. His FB page shows him posing with various other women, just not Corinne. So do Jordan and Corinne have an open relationship? Why on earth would she go on a dating show if she is in a serious relationship? TMZ reports that the two had a deal that she would only go on “BIP” to promote her lifestyle line Team Corn Shop and then make a quick retreat. Didn’t exactly work out as planned.