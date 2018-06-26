Who wants to buy Joanna Krupa’s house? The ex Real Housewives star just slashed her price.

Joanna Krupa arrives at Life & Style Weekly 10 Year Anniversary Party at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Joanna Krupa really wants to unload her house.

The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star recently slashed the price of her $1.9 million Miami apartment by $300,000, reports The Daily Mail.

The sleek bachelorette pad is at the Four Season Residences building on Brickell.

Krupa put the 2,140 square foot, two bedroom apartment on the market back in June of 2016, but it’s not moving. Curbed Miami has a 360 degree view of the place, if you to take a look-see.

Records show Romain Zago, Krupa’s ex husband, paid $1.37 million unit in 2013.

The two finalized their divorce last August. Krupa is already engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes.

Their wedding date is unclear. But it seems the new couple doesn’t want to live in Miami. Or at least live in her old house with her ex.

But she seems to be on good terms with Zago, at least. The club owner wrote on Instagram soon after her engagement news broke, reports Reality Tea:

“Quick info to whomever seems so kindly concerned about my current relationship w @joannakrupa and how are we adapting to our new lifestyles. First, to those concerned w the fact that she is rushing into a new relationship, she is not. Her & I have been unofficially separated since Dec 2016.. divorced mid last year. Since then, our friendship has strengthened to a another level, and we r now more than ever Best Friends Forever.”