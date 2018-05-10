Who needs a husband? ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice doing her own thing

Her husband may be locked up but Teresa Giudice seems to be doing just fine on her own.

The mother of three is out promoting her book, “Standing Strong,” around the country, working out like crazy (check her Insta) and attending social events. Most recently, Giudice was matron of honor at ex enemy Danielle Staub’s wedding in the Bahamas. She also makes time to send all her love to Joe, who is serving a 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa really does look mega fit. Videos on her social media show her doing all types of routines, working out like a fiend.

Up next: Showing her support for dogs. Giudice will be front and center Saturday night at Turning the Tables for Paws, in support of Paws4You, a Miami-based, non-profit animal rescue organization. The author will sign copies of her books and take selfies at the red carpet casino style event at The Cruz Building from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The first floor will house a “Doggie Bar,” where guests can meet Paws4You Rescue pooches, as well as take in live entertainment from a Phantom of the Opera-inspired performer. As guests make their way up the marble staircase to the second floor, they can try their luck in numerous games, including fan-favorites blackjack and roulette.

The glamorous affair will continue on the third floor, where Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia Demos will emcee a live auction where guests will have the opportunity to win prizes such as a limited-edition Chopard timepiece and original artwork from French B’s never-before-seen collection.

To kick back and relax after the high-stakes games and auctions, guests can enjoy a cigar lounge, complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and tunes.

Tickets to the black tie-optional event start at $200 and can be purchased at http://paws4you.org. For more information, call Rita Schwartz at 305-491-5651 or email events@paws4you.org.