Who is James Franco’s girlfriend? He was just heating up Miami Beach with her.

James Franco has tried to keep a low profile lately.

But those paparazzi in Miami are intrepid.

Pics appeared on The Daily Mail as well as other gossip outlets of the actor with newish girlfriend Isabel Pakzad on the beach, lounging. The British outlet also adds that Franco is 40 and the USC graduate student is 26. No matter.

The “127 Hours” star almost blended in with the rest of the beachgoers. He was dressed casually in Bermuda shorts and a loose fitting tee. Pakzad, who looks a little like Kourtney Kardashian, had on palazzo pants and a striped bikini top.

She must not be the judgmental type. Back in January, five women accused the Oscar nominee of inappropriate behavior. He seems to have kept a fairly low profile since then.

But everyone deserves a vacation now and then, right?