Price gougers, beware. The Attorney General set up a hotline to report price hikes.

This Hollywood Boulevard gas station jacked up its prices in advance of Hurricane Matthew last October. David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

As Hurricane Irma’s projected track and growing strength spurred runs on water and long gas lines Tuesday morning, the Florida Attorney General’s office fired up the Price Gouging Hotline to make sure business didn’t take undue advantage of the situation.

Consumers who see massive price jackups in food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment for hurricane preparation compared to last week can call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) to report the business.

“Floridians need to prepare now and they should not be inhibited by unlawful price increases on supplies necessary to brace for a major hurricane strike—that is why I’ve activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline and encourage anyone who suspects price gouging to report it to my office by calling (866)-9-NO-SCAM,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi’s statement.