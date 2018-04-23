Who can afford rent in Miami’s fanciest ‘hoods? These developers think micro-units are the answer.

Architectural rendering of the pool deck area at X Miami, a 464-unit co-living tower at 300 Biscayne Blvd. where tenants rent a bedroom instead of a full apartment. The building is due to be completed this summer.

Would you plunk down $300,000 for a studio that measures 350 square feet — about the size of two surface parking lot spaces — to live in the heart of Miami Beach? If the idea seems preposterous, micro-units are not for you.

But a growing number of real estate developers are banking on the micro-unit concept — tiny, furnished apartments in amenity-laden buildings, located in hot neighborhoods — to attract buyers and renters who want to live in Miami-Dade’s most popular neighborhoods but can’t afford to pay market rates.

They are also exploiting the malleability of the tiny-living concept — which has been used in cities such as Seattle and New York to alleviate the affordable housing crunch — and customizing it to suit their individual projects. They include:

▪ The 70-unit 6080 Boutique Hotel at 6080 Collins Ave., due for completion in July, is a residential/hotel mixed-use project with turnkey residences ranging in size from 350 square foot studios to 900 square foot two-bedrooms (about a fifth of a professional basketball court). Prices range from $300,000 to $750,000.

▪ Developer Property Markets Group has launched a co-living operation, dubbed PMGx, that applies the micro-unit living concept to traditional apartments. The company is adopting a rent-by-bedroom (RBB) tactic at the 464 units in the X Miami tower (formerly known as Vice) at 300 Biscayne Blvd., just down the street from the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus. The RBB strategy is simple: You rent a single bedroom (with its own private bathroom) inside a fully-furnished unit and share living space with roommates that have been screened and vetted during the application process. Rents will range from $1,300 to $1,500. The building is due this summer.

▪ X Las Olas, a two-tower project at 300 SW First Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, will add another 1,100 RBB units to the PMGx stockpile. The company plans to break ground on a third South Florida project — the 700-unit tower X Biscayne, at 400 Biscayne Blvd. — in late 2018.

▪ Wynwood 25, a partnership between The Related Group and East End Capital located at 227 NW 24th St., will deliver 289 rental apartments to the trendy neighborhood, where housing remains scarce. They will range in size from 400 to 1,200 square feet and go for $1,400 to $3,200 per month. The building was topped off last week and construction will be completed in early 2019.

▪ Related has two other projects in the area: Wynwood 26, a joint venture with Block Capital Group at 51 NW 26th St., will add 172 apartments between 400 and 900 square feet. Rents will range from $1,400 to $2,800. Singer Lenny Kravitz will serve as creative director of the building’s public areas and amenity spaces. The project broke ground on Monday..

▪ VHouse Wynwood will duplicate the model of Related’s boutique-residential tower in Sao Paulo. The building, to be located at NW First Ave and 28th St., will partner Related with Metro 1 and deliver 192 condos between 416 and 900 square feet, with prices starting at $200,000. The project is in the development phase.

▪ YOTELPAD Miami, a $150 million joint venture between Aria Development Group and the Kuwait-based AQARAT real estate company, is another micro-unit residential/hotel project, this one in downtown Miami at 227 NE Second St. The building will be a 31-story toweroffering 250 Yotel-branded hotel rooms (or “cabins,” as the company calls them) and 215 condos ranging in size from 425 to 700 square feet. Prices will start in the $300,000 range and construction is scheduled to begin in late 2018.

▪ Moishe Mana, the developer who owns large chunks of land in Wynwood and along Flagler Street in downtown Miami, is proceeding with his plan to build a 49-story tower at 200 North Miami Ave. that would include 328 micro-units between 400-500 square feet in size.

“It is our initiative to endorse the development of micro-units in the city of Miami,” said Mana, who has previously expressed a desire to turn into Miami into the Silicon Valley of South America. “It is crucial to provide housing for millennials to ensure the growth of Miami as a global hub for industries and technology. Until today, the need to keep the millennials here was overlooked. Our project is not based on constructing one single condo building, because Miami has enough of those. Our concept is about building connectivity within a neighborhood.”