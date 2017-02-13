Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolling into Miami

THIS JUST IN: A Hello Kitty food truck exists and it’s rolling into the 305. The appearance will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Dolphin Mall.

Yep, if all your Sanrio swag hasn’t fulfilled your cravings for Hello Kitty, well, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck should satiate your appetite. Brimming with colorful cookies, macarons and mini cakes, the pinkalicious truck is chockfull of adorbs sweets. In addition to these yummy treats, a Hello Kitty Cafe mug, a super-cute pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt and the pop icon’s signature bow headband will also be available to purchase — because…Hello Kitty!

After debuting at Hello Kitty Con (yep, that’s a thing) in October 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been cruising across the U.S. on quest to spread Sanrio’s message of happiness, friendship and fun.

Let’s just say it’s the cat’s meow.