When reality stars collide: Trina pops in to Hustle & Soul star’s restaurant
Guess who dropped in to the spanking new Pink Teacup Villa restaurant over the weekend?
The one and only Trina.
The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star, sporting rainbow colored hair, stopped by the Washington Avenue spot to chat with the chef/owner Chef Lawrence Page and his fiancee/ General Manager Ana Lavender.
Oh and to eat.
The legendary hip hopper enjoyed some of the Hustle & Soul star’s signature dishes, including pork chops, crabcakes, green beans and mac & cheese.