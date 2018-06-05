Posted on

When reality stars collide: Trina pops in to Hustle & Soul star’s restaurant

Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Guess who dropped in to the spanking new Pink Teacup Villa restaurant over the weekend?

The one and only Trina.

The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star, sporting rainbow colored hair,  stopped by the Washington Avenue spot to chat with the chef/owner  Chef Lawrence Page and his fiancee/ General Manager Ana Lavender.

Oh and to eat.

The legendary hip hopper enjoyed some of the Hustle & Soul star’s signature dishes, including pork chops, crabcakes, green beans and mac & cheese.

