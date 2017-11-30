She’s on her way.

The original reality star: Paris Hilton.

The heiress turned DJ will be the guest of honor at Ocean Drive’s and MSC Cruises’ Art of the Party red carpet event at Mana Wynwood on Tuesday night.

It’s very VIP, so don’t expect an invite to the bash, which celebrates the Swiss cruising company’s latest ship, MSC Seaside, as well EFFEN Vodka’s new, colorful bottles by contemporary and graffiti artists Lola Blu, HOXXOH, Lefty Out There and Nate Dee.

Another reason why Hilton will show up is that she’s fronting OD’s December issue.

LOVE my new @OceanDriveMag Cover Shoot & Story! 📸by @WarwickSaint A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:21am PST

In the cover story, she talks about how she met her current boyfriend, actor-model-artist Chris Zylka, thanks to Miami: “We were friends for years, and then it was actually Art Basel in Miami Beach two years ago, and he was showing his artwork there. And my brother said, ‘Oh, Chris Zylka’s here. He’s texting me.’ And I’m like, Oh my God! Invite him right now. So he invited him over. We hung out and then just kept talking and talking, and then had a date in L.A., and ever since that night, we never left each other’s side. It all really sparked with Art Basel.”

More news: Hilton just launched a new fragrance called Rose Rush and a skincare product called Unicorn Mist.

“I am so excited to be able to bring such an amazing product to the market,” she said in a press release. “I have always had a passion for taking care of my skin, and I only use products that actually work without harmful chemicals that are only a temporary fix. With this new company, I can stand behind my own products and promote a brand that is focused on making products that truly work and can help everyone look and feel their best.”

So if she smells like roses, you’ll know why.

Love my @RoseRushFragrance 💗 Such a sexy bottle & beautiful scent. 💕 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Hilton is also smelling like roses for another reason.

She recently said she was proud of victims speaking out about sexual harassment after an eyewitness told Page Six that Hilton was one of Harvey Weinstein’s targets back in 2001 at a Cannes party.

“As soon as Paris arrived, Harvey made a beeline for her and was all over her,” the fellow guest told the site. “He even seemed to be salivating.”

After Weinstein reportedly followed her into the women’s bathroom, the disgraced movie mogul was quickly ushered out by a security guard.

Although Hilton did say she has no recollection of the incident (she gets hit on a lot!), she told Yahoo Australia on Wednesday, “All girls are like sisters and everyone’s coming together and really making a difference.”