Posted on

When is Ultra Music Festival and how can I avoid – I mean, attend – it?

ultra
Ultra - you love it or you hate it. There is no in between.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

Ultra Music Festival 2018 is coming soon, which means you are experiencing a whirlwind of emotion.

That emotion runs one of two ways. Either the promise of three solid days and nights of your favorite EDM beatz thrills you (EDM is electronic dance music to you, Grandpa). Or you are making plans to stay far, far away from downtown Miami. Maybe you’re even renting a hotel room in Doral for the weekend.

If the latter is the case, you’re also gearing up to complain about how young people’s music is garbage compared to your golden oldies. Which are probably less golden than you remember.

Read more: 7 reasons old people need to stop complaining about Ultra

In any case, this year’s Ultra takes place March 23-25 at Bayfront Park, and as usual tickets are hard to come by at this point. All that’s left at the official site are  three-day passes for $379.95 or a VIP three-day pass for an affordable $1,499.95. Or you can take your chances with StubHub.

But remember, DJ Snake, David Guetta, Kaskade, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers are set to perform. Among many, many others.

Buy tickets here – at least until they’re gone.

EDM fans dance at Ultra 2017.Matias J. Ocner

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky
Dear Philadelphia Eagles fans: Miami wants you to win the Super Bowl. Really.
Tourists Where can I watch Super Bowl 2018? These are the best watch parties in South Florida
Coconut Grove
Miami Guide
Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
Tourists Have you spotted the secret mural at Wynwood Walls? Here’s how to see it
Dear Amazon: Here’s why you should pick Miami for your new headquarters