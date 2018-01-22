Ultra - you love it or you hate it. There is no in between.

Ultra Music Festival 2018 is coming soon, which means you are experiencing a whirlwind of emotion.

That emotion runs one of two ways. Either the promise of three solid days and nights of your favorite EDM beatz thrills you (EDM is electronic dance music to you, Grandpa). Or you are making plans to stay far, far away from downtown Miami. Maybe you’re even renting a hotel room in Doral for the weekend.

If the latter is the case, you’re also gearing up to complain about how young people’s music is garbage compared to your golden oldies. Which are probably less golden than you remember.

In any case, this year’s Ultra takes place March 23-25 at Bayfront Park, and as usual tickets are hard to come by at this point. All that’s left at the official site are three-day passes for $379.95 or a VIP three-day pass for an affordable $1,499.95. Or you can take your chances with StubHub.

But remember, DJ Snake, David Guetta, Kaskade, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers are set to perform. Among many, many others.

Buy tickets here – at least until they’re gone.

EDM fans dance at Ultra 2017. Matias J. Ocner