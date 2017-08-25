What’s wrong? Why did Ariana Grande cancel her concert?

She’s had a hell of a few months.

In May, the singer was forced to suspend the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour after a devastating terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England.

Now again, more problems.

The Boca Raton native broke the news that she was having some health issues and had to cancel her Wednesday night concert in Vietnam, according to an Instagram story.

You can’t screenshot an Insta story, but fans captured it.

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform,” Grande wrote. “My doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight.

“I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

GossipCop reports that she is suffering from s a bad flu.

On Monday, Grande announced a new fragrance, Moonlight.

“This new fragrance captures the artist’s luminescent personality and the special relationship Ariana has with her fans,” perfumer LUXE Brand said in a statement. “It was created to inspire confidence to be yourself and carries the strong message of being a positive light to those around you.”

She also did a great car karaoke segment for the Late, Late Show with James Corden — a “Little Shop of Horrors” duet with Seth McFarlane –but it’s unclear when that was recorded.