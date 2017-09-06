What’s the latest Hurricane Irma track?

Hurricane Irma is on a crash course with Florida, according to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center.

Irma striking Florida has seemed likely for days, although hurricane forecasters say they remain uncertain about the hurricane’s track after 72 hours.

Hurricane Irma has already hit Barbuda, according to the 8 a.m. Wednesday update, and is barreling towards the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which are under hurricane warnings. By Thursday morning Irma is likely to hit the Dominican Republic, followed by the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas on Friday, Cuba on Saturday and Sunday and Florida starting early Sunday.

A hurricane warning – meaning the storm is expected to hit the areas within 36 hours – is in effect for the following:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Guadeloupe

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to LeMole St. Nicholas

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

Central Bahamas

If Irma does turn into Florida, NHC currently has it going right through the center of the state at 2 a.m. Monday, passing directly through Miami. Irma is likely to remain a Category 5 or 4 hurricane for at least the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outwards by 50 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. The average width of the Florida peninsula from the Gulf side to the Atlantic side is 135 miles.

NHC only makes projections about the storm over the next five days, but the National Center for Atmospheric Research puts together a string of predictions about the storm’s eventual path. According to those projections, after Florida the storm is likely to continue north, passing through the southwestern portion of Georgia, followed by South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Some predictions also look at Irma possibly veering west, into eastern Kentucky.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research puts together several predictions about Hurricane Irma’s eventual path through mainland U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research