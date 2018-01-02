Posted on

What’s the hot color of 2018? This Hollywood royal thinks she knows

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Hailey Baldwin did the smart thing: headed south for the winter.

While much of the country was attacked  by an Arctic blast, the model jetted to Miami to take advantage of all we have to offer here. Namely: the weather.

By the looks of paparazzi pics, Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, was also in town for work and surrounded by an entourage most of the time.

Last Thursday, the 21 year old (she turned legal in November) was seen at Dave Grutman’s Komodo, then late night at Story to see DJ Marshmello’s perform, Page Six reports.

On Sunday night, she showed off her newly pink locks on Instagram, toasting New Year’s Eve with a clear colored drink.

For fashionistas, the stunner seems to know the color of the year, rocking a pink bikini, that matched her hair and her wine of choice (rose).

No word if Baldwin visited the Museum of Ice Cream pop-up at Faena, but she would fit right in at the over the top pink palace devoted to all things sweet and frozen.

 

 

 

