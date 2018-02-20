What’s #metoo? This Latin music singer just put a fan’s hand in a very personal place

He’s not shy.

We’re talking about Romeo Santos.

The so called King of Bachata is known for being affectionate during concerts, but his latest moves take the cake.

A sexy video making the rounds on social media show Santos grooving with a fan on stage then moving her hand from his chest to his private parts. And then leaving her hand there, while moving it to and fro. She seems happy so no harm, no foul? And plus there have may have been another reason why the entertainer placed the woman’s hand in his nether regions.

It’s unclear where this interaction took place, but on Sunday, the former Aventura vocalist did a concert at Madison Square Garden with special guests Cardi B and Daddy Yankee.

Instagram user #yosoymolusco (I am Molusco) writes: “The moment when Romeo loses his car keys and gets some help from a fan to find them.”

The “Propuesta Indecente” singer, 36, is in the midst of his “Golden Tour 2018.” He plays AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March 15.

If you go, be prepared to be called up to, ahem, help Santos out. Because apparently he’s not aware of the #metoo movement currently sweeping the United States.