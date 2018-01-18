Posted on

What’s going on at Univision? Another TV personality is out the door at ‘Despierta America’

Orlando SeguraEl Nuevo Herald archives
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Another one bites the dust at “Despierta America.”

Days after we heard Lourdes Stephen was saying goodbye to the Univision lifestyle show and her “Sin Rollos” segment, People en Espanol reports that Orlando Segura is also out of a job.

On his Instagram account, Segura, who hosts the “Codigo Segura (“Segura Code”) segment on the morning show, posted a picture of himself smiling with the caption, “Thank you. We’ll keep looking for happiness in life, with the hashtag #disfrutandoelproceso (enjoying the process).

Wow, no hard feelings.

So what happened?

Did the Colombian television personality want too much money like his former colleague Barbara Bermudo? Hmm.

Mundo Hispanico reports that more people are planning to exit, voluntarily or involuntarily, we don’t know.

In an email, Univision confirmed Segura’s last day was Tuesday.

Comments

