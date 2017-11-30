Phew. Time to relax.

María Elena Salinas is finally getting out of the rat race .

What a run.

The veteran journalist, 63, is leaving Univision after a whopping 36 years next month. She’ll be replaced by Ilia Calderón, current co-anchor of “Noticiero Univision: Edición Nocturna.”

Short term goals for the TV vet include partaking in relaxing activities and doing stuff she didn’t get to do while she was on the 9-5 (plus) treadmill.

Muchas noticias que reportarles en este martes 28 de Noviembre 😮 voló el año! Nos vemos en la tele. 📺 A post shared by Maria Elena Salinas (@mariaesalinas) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

“First I’m going to pay attention to María Elena, the woman. I’m going to pamper myself,” she told El Nuevo Herald. “I’m going to travel on a Wednesday without having to wait for the weekend and return on a Tuesday. I’m going to go to a happy hour that starts at 5. I’m going to visit friends who live far away who I’ve been waiting for years to see.”

Widely considered one of the top Spanish-language journalists in the country, Salinas announced she was stepping down last August.

The Coral Gables resident is co-anchor with Jorge Ramos of “Noticiero Univision,” the highly rated evening news broadcast on Univision, the nation’s biggest Spanish-language TV network. The divorced mother of two also co-hosts “Aquí y Ahora,’’ the weekend news magazine.

To say she has had a lot on her plate would be an understatement, but there are aspects of the deadline grind she will miss.

Studio crew!!! A Estos muchachos los voy a extrañar. They get me ready for my close up 😉 A post shared by Maria Elena Salinas (@mariaesalinas) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

“A lot of my coworkers have become like a second family, plus the adrenaline of chasing down a news story,” Salinas said. “But overall, I’ll miss interacting with the public.”

Salinas isn’t retiring, though. Not by a long shot. Look for her hosting her news magazine, “The Real Story,” on on Investigation Discovery. The show just got picked up for a second season.

On Sunday, Salinas will sit down with her “Aqui y Ahora” cohost Teresa Rodriguez for a chat about her life and career. The special farewell edition airs at 7 p.m. on Univision.