What will Maria Elena Salinas miss most about leaving Univision after three decades?
Phew. Time to relax.
María Elena Salinas is finally getting out of the rat race .
What a run.
The veteran journalist, 63, is leaving Univision after a whopping 36 years next month. She’ll be replaced by Ilia Calderón, current co-anchor of “Noticiero Univision: Edición Nocturna.”
Short term goals for the TV vet include partaking in relaxing activities and doing stuff she didn’t get to do while she was on the 9-5 (plus) treadmill.
“First I’m going to pay attention to María Elena, the woman. I’m going to pamper myself,” she told El Nuevo Herald. “I’m going to travel on a Wednesday without having to wait for the weekend and return on a Tuesday. I’m going to go to a happy hour that starts at 5. I’m going to visit friends who live far away who I’ve been waiting for years to see.”
Widely considered one of the top Spanish-language journalists in the country, Salinas announced she was stepping down last August.
The Coral Gables resident is co-anchor with Jorge Ramos of “Noticiero Univision,” the highly rated evening news broadcast on Univision, the nation’s biggest Spanish-language TV network. The divorced mother of two also co-hosts “Aquí y Ahora,’’ the weekend news magazine.
To say she has had a lot on her plate would be an understatement, but there are aspects of the deadline grind she will miss.
“A lot of my coworkers have become like a second family, plus the adrenaline of chasing down a news story,” Salinas said. “But overall, I’ll miss interacting with the public.”
Salinas isn’t retiring, though. Not by a long shot. Look for her hosting her news magazine, “The Real Story,” on on Investigation Discovery. The show just got picked up for a second season.
On Sunday, Salinas will sit down with her “Aqui y Ahora” cohost Teresa Rodriguez for a chat about her life and career. The special farewell edition airs at 7 p.m. on Univision.