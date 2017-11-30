Posted on

What will Maria Elena Salinas miss most about leaving Univision after three decades?

Univision
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Phew. Time to relax.

María Elena Salinas is finally getting out of the rat race .

What a run.

The veteran journalist, 63, is leaving Univision after a whopping 36 years next month. She’ll be replaced by Ilia Calderón, current co-anchor of “Noticiero Univision: Edición Nocturna.”

Short term goals for the TV vet include partaking in relaxing activities and doing stuff she didn’t get to do while she was on the 9-5 (plus) treadmill.

Muchas noticias que reportarles en este martes 28 de Noviembre 😮 voló el año! Nos vemos en la tele. 📺

A post shared by Maria Elena Salinas (@mariaesalinas) on

“First I’m going to pay attention to María Elena, the woman. I’m going to pamper myself,” she told El Nuevo Herald. “I’m going to travel on a Wednesday without having to wait for the weekend and return on a Tuesday. I’m going to go to a happy hour that starts at 5. I’m going to visit friends who live far away who I’ve been waiting for years to see.”

Widely considered one of the top Spanish-language journalists in the country, Salinas announced she was stepping down last August.

The Coral Gables resident is co-anchor with Jorge Ramos of “Noticiero Univision,” the highly rated evening news broadcast on Univision, the nation’s biggest Spanish-language TV network. The divorced mother of two also  co-hosts “Aquí y Ahora,’’ the weekend news magazine.

To say she has had a lot on her plate would be an understatement, but there are aspects of the deadline grind she will miss.

Studio crew!!! A Estos muchachos los voy a extrañar. They get me ready for my close up 😉

A post shared by Maria Elena Salinas (@mariaesalinas) on

“A lot of my coworkers have become like a second family, plus the adrenaline of chasing down a news story,” Salinas said. “But overall, I’ll miss interacting with the public.”

Salinas isn’t retiring, though. Not by a long shot. Look for her hosting her news magazine, The Real Story,” on on Investigation Discovery.  The show just got picked up for a second season.

On Sunday, Salinas will sit down with her “Aqui y Ahora” cohost  Teresa Rodriguez for a chat about her life and career. The special farewell edition airs at 7 p.m. on Univision.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists This new fusion Cuban diner in Kendall may give Miami a reason to drive west
Hurricane season is finally over. Did Miami learn anything?
Miami Art Week events and installations that will be all over your Instagram feed
Miami Guide
Our favorite restaurants in downtown Miami are really going to make you hungry
A ’12-foot orgasm’ is coming to Miami Beach for Miami Art Week
‘Tis the season: Your ultimate guide to family-friendly holiday events and activities