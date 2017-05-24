Posted on

Miami Fashion Week 2017 is going to be legit. Seriously.

By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

Miami Fashion Week 2017 is starting off on a high note this year.

Taking place Wednesday, May 31st through Sunday, June 4th, the annual series received new partnerships, never-seen-before-collections, celebrity status (Antonio Banderas serves as MIAFW’s Honorary President) and Council of Fashion Designers (CFDA) recognition.

Set among the Magic City’s sun-drenched days and balmy nights, it’s no surprise the focus for Miami Fashion Week is resortwear. Eight designers — Silvia Tcherassi, Shantall Lacayo, Custo Barcelona, Fisico, Yirko Sivirich, Rene Ruiz, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Angel Sanchez — will debut their Resort 2018 collections at Ice Palace Film Studios. Miami-based Designer Rene Ruiz says, “Guests in attendance can expect glamorous and sultry evening gowns in a color palette including metallics, platinum, corn flower blue and white.”

For the first time since its inception roughly 20 years ago, Miami has earned a coveted spot alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan on the important dates fashion calendar from the CFDA. “This completely changes the perception of Miami in the world — especially the fashion industry,” Ruiz says.

A spate of parties, dinners and brunches will be peppered throughout the city. The highlights? On Friday, June 2, Banderas will host a charity gala supporting Miami Children’s Health Foundation and Banderas’ personal charity Fundación Lágrimas y Favores at the Alfred DuPont Building. Tickets are $1,000 to $10,000 and are available for purchase here.

On Saturday, June 3, Argentine crooner Diego Torres will be performing at the Bash located at Ice Palace Studios. Tickets are $50 to $180 and available here.

There’s an educational component, too. Open-to-the public Master Classes — diving into topics from sustainable fashion to designing to law — will be held at Miami Dade College from June 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Tickets cost $45 and are available for purchase here.

With so many new facets to Miami Fashion Week, one thing’s for sure: The 305 is revving up to be a bona fide fashion tour de force.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?
These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Air and sea show in Miami Beach hopes to ‘bring back the true spirit of Memorial Day’
Miami Guide
The definitive guide to art walks in Miami and Miami-Dade County
Tourists 16 teams, including a Bravo Top Chef, will compete — and diners taste
At this bowling alley, you can drink in a rum room and have a private dinner
Urban Beach Week is here. Here’s how Miami Beach is making it weird
Tomorrow there is going to be a food fight at this South Beach taco joint
Don’t have plans for this weekend? Check out this Miami.com event guide
7 recipes to help you get classy drunk for ‘The Bachelorette’ season premiere
Tourists Burger Beast found some of Miami’s best burgers hidden in the most unexpected places
In Little Haiti, Wyclef’s plea to Trump: ‘You need to renew TPS’