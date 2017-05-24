Miami Fashion Week 2017 is going to be legit. Seriously.

Miami Fashion Week 2017 is starting off on a high note this year.

Taking place Wednesday, May 31st through Sunday, June 4th, the annual series received new partnerships, never-seen-before-collections, celebrity status (Antonio Banderas serves as MIAFW’s Honorary President) and Council of Fashion Designers (CFDA) recognition.

Set among the Magic City’s sun-drenched days and balmy nights, it’s no surprise the focus for Miami Fashion Week is resortwear. Eight designers — Silvia Tcherassi, Shantall Lacayo, Custo Barcelona, Fisico, Yirko Sivirich, Rene Ruiz, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Angel Sanchez — will debut their Resort 2018 collections at Ice Palace Film Studios. Miami-based Designer Rene Ruiz says, “Guests in attendance can expect glamorous and sultry evening gowns in a color palette including metallics, platinum, corn flower blue and white.”

For the first time since its inception roughly 20 years ago, Miami has earned a coveted spot alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan on the important dates fashion calendar from the CFDA. “This completely changes the perception of Miami in the world — especially the fashion industry,” Ruiz says.

A spate of parties, dinners and brunches will be peppered throughout the city. The highlights? On Friday, June 2, Banderas will host a charity gala supporting Miami Children’s Health Foundation and Banderas’ personal charity Fundación Lágrimas y Favores at the Alfred DuPont Building. Tickets are $1,000 to $10,000 and are available for purchase here.

On Saturday, June 3, Argentine crooner Diego Torres will be performing at the Bash located at Ice Palace Studios. Tickets are $50 to $180 and available here.

There’s an educational component, too. Open-to-the public Master Classes — diving into topics from sustainable fashion to designing to law — will be held at Miami Dade College from June 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Tickets cost $45 and are available for purchase here.

With so many new facets to Miami Fashion Week, one thing’s for sure: The 305 is revving up to be a bona fide fashion tour de force.