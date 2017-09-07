These Miami restaurants and bars are still open, for now.

If you’re stressed out from waiting in lines for gas or sandbags ahead of Hurricane Irma or just need to get out of your shutter-covered house, there are a few bars and restaurants that are staying open through Friday, or until conditions are no longer safe.

This list is not fully comprehensive so be sure to check with your local favorites to see if you can grab one more beer before the storm hits.

Also, several breweries and craft beer markets are offering ice and free fill-ups of water in growlers and other containers before they shut their doors.

Swine Southern Table and Bar

https://www.instagram.com/swinesouthern/

Open for now until conditions no longer permit.

2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

https://www.instagram.com/ybsouthern/

Open for now until conditions no longer permit.

1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Spring Chicken Coral Gables

https://www.instagram.com/eatspringchicken/

Open for now until conditions no longer permit.

1514 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Villa Azur

Open through Friday, including Thursday night dinner party.

309 23rd Street, Miami Beach

Deli Lane/Sunset Tavern

https://www.instagram.com/delilanecafe/

The South Miami brunch spot and water hole for sports fans will be open through Friday. Half off all drinks 2-7 p.m.

Sweet Liberty

https://www.instagram.com/sweetlibertymia/

Will remain open until Friday and then close for the rest of the weekend. The bar is also offering to fill water containers.

Union Beer Store

https://www.instagram.com/ unionbeerstore/

Will remain open but will owners plan to provide updates on social media if that changes.

Boxelder

https://www.instagram.com/ boxeldermiami/

Will remain open

Tank Brewing

https://www.instagram.com/ thetankbrewing/

Remaining open and doing filtered water fill-ups for jugs, bottles and growlers until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Las Rosas

https://www.instagram.com/ lasrosasmiami/

Will remain open as long as they have power

Mia Beer Co.

https://www.instagram.com/ miabeerco/

They were doing water fill-ups for growlers, also deals on cases

The Office Miami Gardens

They had the party last night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ BYtvkUqF7Xa/?taken-by= theofficemiami1

Gramps

https://www.instagram.com/ grampswynwood/

Will remain open as long as it’s feasible

Abbey Brewing

https://www.instagram.com/ abbeybrewingmia/

Will remain open and provide social media updates if they close

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

https://www.instagram.com/biscaynebaybrewingcompany/

Will remain open through Friday and will be closed Saturday if conditions begin to deteriorate. At the moment they are assisting the community, bring any container to the brewery and they will fill it up with water for free.

8000 NW 25th St, Miami; 305-381-5718 Follow

Copper 29 Bar

https://www.instagram.com/copper29bar/

Coral Gables, craft cocktail bar will be pouring up drinks and will remain open until conditions are unsafe.

206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-580-4689 or Follow @copper29bar

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

https://www.instagram.com/crema_gourmet/

Will remain will remain open until conditions are unsafe and will be delivering via UBEREATS until they are servicing the area.

169 Miracle Mile R40, Coral Gables; 786-360-4026

1601 Washington Ave Ste 20, Miami Beach; 786-216-7343

Plomo Tequila and Taco Bar

https://www.instagram.com/plomotacobar/

The first Tequila and Taco bar in Coral Gables will remain open until conditions are unsafe, guest can enjoy Happy Hour from 4PM – 8PM everyday.

230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-456-1928

Candela Gastrobar

Will remain open until Friday when the last forecast is released. Delivery will be available as well. Saturday’s Ceviche Class will be postponed for September 23rd at 3PM.

900 S Miami Ave, Miami; 786-360-5569

Tucandela Bar

https://www.instagram.com/tucandelabarmiami/

Brickell’s Latin Bar, will open until Friday and will advise on their hours of operation on social media based on Friday’s forecast.

901 S Miami Ave, Miami; 305-646-1978

La Cueva Bar

https://www.instagram.com/lacuevabarbrickell/

Will remain open until Friday when the last forecast is released.

1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami; 786-362-0561

All Baru Latin Bar locations

Will remain open until Saturday and/or only if weather conditions are safe.

1001 S Miami Ave, Miami; 305-381-5901

11402 NW 41st St, Doral; 305-477-6022

8525 Mills Dr, Kendall; 786-482-8584

Follow @baru_latinbar

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

The MIMO neighborhood restaurant will leave it’s doors open to its patron until it is safe.

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 786-409-5635

Follow @vagabondkitchenandbar

Mama Mia Italian Restaurant

Will remain open until the county deems it unsafe.

1818 S Young Cir, Hollywood; 954-923-0555

Follow @mamamiaitalianristorante

Jack’s Miami

Will be open for dinner tonight at 5pm till close, please check Jack’s social media for updates daily. Will deliver until further notice.

2426 NE 2nd Ave, Miami; 305-640-5507

Follow @jacksmiami

Bitter Truth Bar

Will be open it’s doors until it is safe to do so, bring your own board games and unwind before the hurricane.

3252 NE 1st Ave #124, Miami; 305-461-2700

Follow @bittertruthmiami

Batch Gastropub – Brickell

Brickell’s neighborhood gastropub will remain open as long as it is safe.

30 SW 12 ST, Miami; 305-808 – 5555

Follow @batchmiami

Kiji Cuzco – Wynwood

Will remain open as long as it’s safe. Sushi with a Twist class will be postponed until further notice

2451 NW 5 Ave, Miami; 305-299-5004

Follow @KijiCuzcoWynwood