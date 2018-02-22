Posted on

What is Sexy Illusions? These Victoria’s Secret models were in Miami to let us know

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 21: VS Angels Lais Ribiero and Jasmine Tookes Keep Up The Sexy in Miami on February 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

We’ve got two words to brighten your day: Romee Strijd.

The Dutch model, 22, was in Miami Beach Wednesday celebrating the launch of Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell Seduction fragrance at Casa Tua.

It’s described as an updated more sensual version of the lingerie retailer’s iconic fragrance.

Meanwhile, a few miles away,  over at Aventura Mall, Strijd’s coworkers Jasmine Tookes and Lais Ribeiro were on hand to launch Victoria’s Secret’s newest strapless bra, called Sexy Illusions, designed to disappear under everything (maybe that’s why it starts at $49.50.)

