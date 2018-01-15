A portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Ebenezer Baptist Church where King preached, as school children tour the historic building during an event celebrating the birthday of the slain civil rights icon in Atlanta, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. A federal holiday to commemorate his birthday is observed Monday.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed. No mail delivery.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular service for both counties.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: No collection, but recycling service will be provided.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal pickup schedule for Broward Municipal Services District and unincorporated Broward.

Malls and supermarkets: Open.

Miami-Dade and Broward parks: Open.