attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet and Neiman Marcus present See-Now-Buy-Now Runway Show at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 13, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

True Lies was a beloved movie.

The 1994 megamovie from Jim Cameron had all the elements of a great action movie: the star of the era, Arnold Schwarzenegger; good chemistry with his costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold; and amazing stunts.

Turns out the man responsible for making all those stunts happen wasn’t such a great guy, according to widespread reports.

Then a child star who played Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Eliza Dushku accused Kramer over the weekend of sexually molesting her during the off hours. The actress alleges Kramer, who has gone on to work on many films, lured her to his Miami hotel room and assaulted her. She was 12, he was 36.



That’s not all. Dushku also claims that after the incident to an adult (her legal guardian Sue Booth-Forbes told Deadline she “reported” the behavior to an authority).

Remember in one of the final scenes when she is hanging off the Harrier jet that Schwarzenegger is piloting over downtown Miami? Well, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star says Kramer intentionally rigged the stunt so that she would get hurt, breaking her ribs. “Whereas he was supposed to be my protector, he was my abuser,” Dushku continued in the post.

Though he initially tried to deny any wrongdoing, now reports surface that more allegations against Kramer are coming to light.

Two more women allege he behaved badly with them when they were underaged as well.

That movie will never be the same to us. Ew.