Posted on

Tiger Woods took an intense mix of drugs the night he was arrested

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Why Tiger Woods was so out of it when he was arrested over Memorial Day weekend: Xanax and Vicodin.

Those were the two drugs found in Woods’ system the night he was found asleep at the wheel, according to The Palm Beach Post, which obtained a new police report on Tuesday.

This is not a joke.

Xanax is used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and seizures; Vicodin is a powerful narcotic for severe pain. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned of “serious risks and deaths” from combining benzodiazepines such as Xanax, with addictive opioids like Vicodin.

Let’s take a look see, shall we?

According to drugs.com, Xanax “affects chemicals in the brain that may be unbalanced in people with anxiety.” Side effects include drowsiness (check), feeling tired (check); slurred speech (check), lack of balance or coordination (check, check); memory problems (check: see the video). He could not recite the alphabet properly…or remember the police offer’s instructions. 

And, well, Vicodin “contains a combination of acetaminophen and hydrocodone,” an opioid pain medication. Common side effects include drowsiness (check); as well as blurred vision and dry mouth.

Woods, who recently underwent back surgery, is currently in rehab at The Jupiter Medical Center for a painkiller addiction.

Radar Online reports that the golf pro is said to be doing this so he can keep 50/50 custody of his two kids with ex wife Elin Nordegren.

Woods was in rehab for a different reason back in 2010 — sex addiction.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

