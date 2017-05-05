Kim Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna: The battle of the butts
While Blac Chyna parades her pert derriere all over Miami, we had to stop and wonder.
What does Kim Kardashian think?
BC is the mother of her niece Dream after all (even though brother Rob and the model seemed to have called it quits).
While the model (real name Angela White) gets snapped, Kim is likely still scouting out spinning classes.
Because the impossible happened.
A photo of likely the most famous backside in the world was splashed all over the Internet, almost breaking it yet again.
Yes, we are talking about the one belonging to the one and only Mrs. Kanye West, who was on vacation in Mexico with friends and family for Kourtney’s birthday.
A photo of Kim from the back in a bikini showed — horrors of horrors — actual cellulite.
How bad was the fallout?
The reality queen even lost Instagram followers because of the snap. Apparently 100,000 people actually think the mother of two’s bod is perfect and that she like, never, uses Photoshop or filters. (She later posted one taken from the front, and all was well).
That wasn’t all.
Rumor has it that West was also angry that his wife’s brand was damaged by the unflattering photos and even boycotted the Met Gala because of it.
Jeez, some people!
We don’t hear Blac Chyna’s fans complaining. But then again she’s just climbing the social media ranks and has nothing on her ex boyfriend’s famous sibling.
Yet.