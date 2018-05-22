What did Serena Williams wear to the royal wedding? The answer may surprise you.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 29: Serena Williams attends the Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents "Reconstruction of the Universe" By Sun Xun on November 29, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet)

She looked spot-on, like always.

We’re talking about local tennis champ Serena Williams.

For Saturday’s royal wedding, which she attended with hubby Alexis Ohanian, Williams went super conservative in a pink fitted day dress. For the evening festivities, the mother of one dazzled in a fun gown that was all black formal up top, and big, wild flowers on the skirt on the bottom.

My 👑 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

In an Instagram video, Williams let her followers in on a little secret: Instead of uncomfortable stilettos, the super athlete chooses sneakers.

You can see her lift up her skirt and show off her black kicks while walking to a transportation bus to take the couple to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reception.

“Little known fact,” she captioned the clip. “I often wear sneakers under my evening gown.”

Then a shoutout to the brand, haute fashion house @maisonvalentino, chosen by her stylist.

Want to copy Serena’s off the court look?

We saw a similar style, with cutouts, on the Valentino website for a cool $705. Oh, they’re on sale, by the way.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 20, 2018 at 5:21am PDT