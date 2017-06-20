Elle Macpherson’s marriage: What caused the split?

We’re starting to get a glimpse into the marriage of Elle Macpherson and Jeff Soffer and what contributed to their split.

Aussie publication Woman’s Day reports there were a few factors at play.

Continued below No top posts yet

Insiders tell the site that the two had been living separate lives and that the real estate mogul’s “roving eye” had been an issue for some time.

“Elle was convinced Jeff was seeing other women behind her back. He was always working late and going out – who knows where – while she was home with [her two] boys,” an insider said.

Another issue between them: No kids of their own.

In 2015, a surrogate was reportedly found (using the supermodel’s frozen eggs) but backed out.

So what’s next?

Macpherson and Soffer are working out the divorce details — there’s quite a bit at stake financially. Millions.