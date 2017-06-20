Posted on

Elle Macpherson’s marriage: What caused the split?

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

We’re starting to get a glimpse into the marriage of Elle Macpherson and Jeff Soffer and what contributed to their split.

Aussie publication Woman’s Day reports there were a few factors at play. 

Insiders tell the site that the two had been living separate lives and that the real estate mogul’s “roving eye” had been an issue for some time.

“Elle was convinced Jeff was seeing other women behind her back. He was always working late and going out – who knows where – while she was home with [her two] boys,” an insider said. 

Another issue between them: No kids of their own.

In 2015, a surrogate was reportedly found (using the supermodel’s frozen eggs) but backed out. 

So what’s next?

Macpherson and Soffer are working out the divorce details — there’s quite a bit at stake financially. Millions. 

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)
Jazid owner Daniel Wohlstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.
Miami Guide
South Florida’s best Roadside Attractions
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?