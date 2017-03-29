Posted on

A 93-foot slide and a two-story Topshop? Just a few of the deets on the Aventura Mall expansion.

By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

POP QUIZ: What’s three stories, 315,000 square-feet of retail space, boasts a future two-level Topshop Topman store? And new new

ANSWER: The Aventura Mall expansion slated to open November 2017.

The highlights? As mentioned earlier, the new wing will house a two-level Topshop Topman store, marking the British brand’s arrival to Miami, Florida (holler!). The expansion will also feature the much-anticipated return of Zara to Aventura Mall. The 34,000 square-foot, two-level store will include an array of men’s, women’s and children’s collections. Pomellato and Under Armour will also be joining the fresh retail mix.

See that slide pictured above? Well, the new space is designed to create an inviting exchange between the indoors and outdoors, providing a dynamic shopping and dining experience blended with experiential, artistic elements, including a nearly 93-foot tall sculpture by renowned Belgian artist Carsten Höller which shoppers will be able to slide down. Um, can you say, “Fun?”

“Our vision is to create a new gathering place where local residents and international guests can connect with an array of interactive experiences,” Co-Chair and CEO of Turnberry Associates Jackie Soffer says. “The new wing is destined to become one of South Florida’s most dynamic spaces,” she adds.

As for the eats, an open-air, lushly-landscaped piazza will be peppered with new restos. Dining experiences from an array of restaurants and cafes, including CVI.CHE 105, Serafina, Pubbelly Sushi, Harry’s Pizzeria, Blue Bottle and more are in store.

Cheers to that!

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., aventuramall.com

