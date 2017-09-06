If this rock star weatherman comes to Miami for Irma, we know it’s serious

He’s the man.

Jim Cantore.

Come hell or high water, whenever natural disaster strikes, the meteorologist is usually on the scene.

Name a major hurricane and the Weather Channel personality has likely been there.

Weather.com reports he has covered major weather events over the last 25 years, including hurricanes Katrina, Irene and Superstorm Sandy, and most recently, Harvey.

When others flee, Cantore heads toward the eye of the storm. And he even helps.

During Harvey in Houston, the divorced father and his crew helped victims, including a man whose legs were in casts get to higher ground.

“I learned this 12 years ago to the date with Katrina’s landfall,” Cantore told The Washington Post. “When people are in trouble, you just do what you can to help. I could give a crap about TV at that point.”

So, will he be on site in Miami when Hurricane Irma hits?

Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted “Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma.” While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain. NASA SPoRT

We checked his social media for clues.

On Wednesday morning, when one Twitter user tweeted at Cantore about the fires in the Pacific Northwest, the Weather Channel personality said, “Its [sic] awful and hard not to cover it. Agreed.”

Its awful and hard not to cover it. Agreed. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 6, 2017

When another Twitter user Tuesday asked if he was coming to Florida, Cantore replied early Wednesday morning that he was in Atlanta “for the moment.”

In Atlanta for the moment. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 6, 2017

“The team is still coordinating Jim’s location,” Bailey Rogers, spokeswoman for Weather Channel, told The Miami Herald exclusively.

We will keep watching what he posts and where he is.

Safe to say he’s busy.

@JimCantore just saw this for first time. With all kind of comments for you to stay away. Lol. pic.twitter.com/IcGgAduSJy — Bob Benavides (@wombats1997) September 6, 2017