We told you Allapattah was cool. Here are some places that prove it.

Dive-y bars, mom-and-pop cafes, urban boutiques — Allapattah is gearing up to be the next Wynwood. Nestled on the fringes of mural-swathed Wynwood, cool spots are popping up in Allapattah, one at a time.

Here are a few you should know.

Lower East Coast

Lower East Coast brings something fresh (and futbol!) to South Florida. The unassuming spot on NW 7th Avenue offers up hard-to-find publications and streetwear brands. The shop is brimming with thoughtfully curated apparel and publications, and shoppers can unearth exclusive products such as limited-edition local artist zines, premium international magazines and coveted streetwear brands like Stray Rats. For FIFA fanatics, Lower East Coast broadcasts World Cup games when live. Goooooooool!

Lower East Coast, 3418 NW Seventh Ave., Miami.

Las Rosas

With a motto like “Come grab a drink at a bar that is just a bar,” we’re all in. Las Rosas is just that — a dive bar sans any #SoMiami clichés. Yep, the dimly lit watering hole embraces the dive bar culture — replete with a jukebox, pool table and no fancy cocktails. There’s even free arcade machines and photo booth to boot. Cheers to that!

Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com

His & Hers Parlour

Fancy a new ‘do? Look no further than His & Hers Parlour. The salon/barbershop specializes in men’s haircuts and nails the sun-kissed look for the ladies, too.

His & Hers Parlour, 3430 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; schedulicity.com

Mill’s Vintage

What’s an up-and-coming neighborhood without a vintage boutique? Mill’s Vintage fills that void with its tees, frocks, denim, sneakers and more old school gems.

Mill’s Vintage, 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; millsvintagemiami

Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl

Fond of digging through crates for records (and all the feels)? Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl serves up soul, funk, rock, rap — and genuinely good vibes, natch.

Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Avenue, Miami; brooklynvintageandvinyl