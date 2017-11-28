Newlyweds Serena Williams (tennis ace) and Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder) are living the ultra good life on their honeymoon.

Official. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

TMZ was first to report that the mega rich newlyweds are staying at their very own villa on a private island in the Bahamas, courtesy of Booking.com.

According to the reservations site, the four bedroom villa is located just off the Andros Great Barrier Reef on the private island of Kamalame Cay .

The lush accommodations — which include a bar, dock and a guest room — is priced at about $35,000 a week for average human tourists.

“The house is tucked into a lush, flowering tropical garden and features an open-concept Great Room, as well as access to the only overwater spa in The Bahamas,” adds a rep from Booking.com.

Couldn't help but fly my Phantom a bit on the honeymoon. @SerenaWilliams caught me getting some spectacular shots around @kamalamecay. She just posted one of them 👀 A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:11am PST

As you can see from the photos, Serena and Alexis enjoyed watching the sunset from their beachfront terrace with panoramic views of the Atlantic (of course the tech entrepreneur brought his gadgets as to capture the stay). The happy couple also took advantage of everything the Booking.com villa had to offer – including the tennis courts. Check it out here

A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:14am PST

You can also check out a video of the digs (only accessible by plane or boat) on the tennis star’s social media. “A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah.”

We didn’t see any signs of their adorable baby.

Sounds like an ideal, romantic honeymoon. Can we say couple time?

We wouldn’t be surprised if we heard Serena was pregnant again in a few months.

Ohanian tweeted a video as well, with the caption: “hey @ SerenaWilliams, maybe my next life will be as a drone videographer.”