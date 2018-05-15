We love how Rihanna goes topless in this sexy post for her new makeup

Beach Please.

Yes.

Rihanna gave her followers something to look forward to on a Monday.

May 21, the first day of the workweek, is the day when the singer’s latest collection from Fenty Beauty drops. Ri Ri posted two sultry snaps of herself sans top. The 30 year old is literally glowing.

Also on her Instagram, is a pic of the goods, which include a lip luminizer and eye shimmer. The colors for the shadows look super Miami friendly, from a coral and a hot pink to an ocean blue.

“More heat for the summer!” read one caption.

Find out where to shop locally here