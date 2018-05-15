Posted on

We love how Rihanna goes topless in this sexy post for her new makeup

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Beach Please.

Yes.

Rihanna gave her followers something to look forward to on a Monday.

May 21, the first day of the workweek, is the day when the singer’s latest collection from Fenty Beauty drops. Ri Ri posted two sultry snaps of herself sans top. The 30 year old is literally glowing.

Also on her Instagram, is a pic of the goods, which include a lip luminizer and eye shimmer. The colors for the shadows look super Miami friendly, from a coral and a hot pink  to an ocean blue.

“More heat for the summer!” read one caption.

Find out where to shop locally here

 

Comments

More Like This
Tourists These photos of Pitbull before he was famous are almost too Miami to handle
Is it five o’clock yet? Time to hit happy hour in downtown Miami
Drake was on a giving spree when he was last in Miami. Now he’s making the money back
parking
Miami Guide
Parking in Miami on Black Friday? It’s not impossible with these useful tips.
What’s that on your doughnut? Flies, rodents, roaches, poop shut down these restaurants
Zak the Baker is closing his Wynwood deli. Here’s why you don’t need to freak out