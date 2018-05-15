We hear that Natalia Cruz is no longer with ‘Primer Impacto.’ What happened?

Rumor has it: Natalia Cruz is out of a job.

The “Primer Impacto” personality was shown the door by the network, insiders tell Miami.com. Details are sparse.

Just three days ago on her Instagram, Cruz was on set, smiling.

Commenters were telling her how “beautiful,” “elegant” and “professional” she looked.

So what happened? We are definitely curious.

On Sunday, the married mother of four appeared with her family for a big Mother’s Day photo.

Cruz got a lot of heat last year for posting a romantic photo with her hubby Jairo Cruz. Haters were quick to say that he wasn’t attractive enough for her. But hey, they are still going strong after almost 20 years, so something’s going right.

As for her professional life, again, we are unclear as to why the television journalist would lose such a primo gig.

The native Colombian is well liked and filled in for Barbara Bermudo after she left the network in January 2017.

The 41 year old is still listed on Univision’s website as an employee. Hmm.

We will reach out to her and keep you posted.