We found the 10 hottest soccer players in the World Cup. You’re welcome.

We need to talk about these men.

The men of the World Cup 2018, which kicked off Thursday in Russia.

We are pleased to announce we found an Instagram account set up to better ogle these fine, ahtletic gentlemen. Thank you, World Cup Hotties.

Looking through the images made us happy here at Miami.com. It may make you happy, too.

Picking our top 10 favorites was excruciatingly hard work, but we somehow pulled it together. Feast your eyes on some of the best of the best of the 32 national football teams. And we didn’t go with just the obvious picks, like Neymar, Ronaldo or Shakira’s guy, Pique (although we have no issue with these latter specimens):

Yann Sommer, goalkeeper for Switzerland: That smile, that lean frame, that tawny complexion. Need we say more? Nope.

Raul Jimenez, forward for Mexico: Remember the lyrics from that old song? “You’ve got the cutest little baby face?” Well, this guy does. He reminds us of Ricky Martin meets The Bachelor.

Marcus Rashford: forward for England. Just 20, this footballer is living the dream. A throwback post on his Instagram shows him playing ball at an even younger age with the caption: “See your dreams through.” Mission accomplished.

Andre Silva, forward for Portugal: We love his suave, pencil mustache and pearly whites. We also love his moves on the field. Win-win. Obrigado.

🤔 A post shared by André Silva (@andresilva9) on Apr 10, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Ramadan Sobhi: Winger for Egypt. If you’ve seen a nicer pair of hazel eyes or a sweeter smile, please inbox the author of this article.

Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) by @ahmedtema A post shared by Worldcup Hotties 2018 (@worldcup_hotties_2018) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Davinson Sanchez,: centerback for Colombia: Let us see you sweat. No, seriously. It’s not a problem at all.

Sergio Ramos: The Spanish national team had us at hello, um, hola. There were literally too many hotties to count. Well, not literally. There are a lot, trust us on this. However, we were able to collectively settle on one man: the captain. He may have a few too many tattoos for grandma’s liking, but hey, so does David Beckham.

Keisuke Honda, midfielder and other positions for Japan: The 32 year old is versatile on and off the field: He calls himself an educator and entrepreneur on his Instagram. Did we mention he modeled, too? Swoon.

Birkir Bjarnason, central midfielder for Iceland: The Daily Mail called him “football’s hottest Viking!” We won’t disagree. Fans have likened the talented sportsman to Thor. We won’t disagree with that assessment, either.

Leander Dendoncker: Midfielder for Belgium: Keep your eye on this guy. Why? He has serious skills, plus he looks like a god. We have another reason to travel to Belgium, now, beside the chocolate.