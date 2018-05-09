We finally know why Maluma and Prince Royce were frolicking together in Miami Beach in March

Maluma and Prince Royce were styling in Miami Beach

Maluma and Prince Royce shook things up on Miami Beach back in March when the two Latin artists spent the day enjoying the sun and the sand.

Now we know that the encounter achieved a specific goal for Latin music, beyond driving fans crazy on social media.

This Friday, the two artists will release the remix of “El Clavo,” Royce’s hit about unrequited love.

This is an important week for Royce. He also presented his new song “90 Minutos” for the World Cup on Monday, with Chocquibtown, in association with Sprint Latino.

While we await the video for the remix, here is the original version of “El Clavo.”