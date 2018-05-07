We always knew Zoo Miami was great. Now America has to admit it, too.

The people have spoken: Zoo Miami is one of the best zoos in the country.

Zoo Miami was named one of the country’s 10 best zoos in USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice travel award contest.

The oldest zoological garden in Florida, Zoo Miami, at 12400 SW 152nd St., has many notable features:

Baby zebras are lit.

Around 3,000 animals – including a baby giraffe and baby zebras! – representing more than 500 species

Zoo Miami is also a botanical garden with more than 1,000 species of trees, palms and other plants

It’s the only zoo in a sub-tropical climate in the continental U.S.

The zoo just opened its first air-conditioned restaurant.

It’s the only zoo that brings us wildlife expert, photographer and national treasure Ron Magill. Magill is famous for many important things, including his priceless animal facts segment on ESPN’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” and his annual “Sex and the Animals” talk at the zoo, which raises money for Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

“This was his first time so he missed” 😂😂 #sexandtheanimals pic.twitter.com/GjNNSw0Qer — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) February 4, 2018

The public was allowed to vote online for one nominee per category over four weeks in this partnership with USA Today and travel website 10Best.com.

Other 10Best winners are, in order: Saint Louis Zoo, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Fort Worth Zoo, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum – Tucson, Dallas Zoo, Audubon Zoo – New Orleans, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Palm Desert, California. (Zoo Miami was no. 9.)