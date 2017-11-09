Derek Jeter has only been the owner of Miami Marlins for a short time but he’s already getting major props around town.

In January, the New York Yankees legend will receive the Joe DiMaggio Icon Award at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood by the nonprofit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The recognition comes from Jeter exemplifying the values important to the “Yankee Clipper” and for contributions to society. The award will be presented in January at a fundraising gala that benefits facilities, programs, and services for kids and families at the kids’ facility.

It’s fitting that Jeter is getting this type of recognition. Both he and DiMaggio spent their entire playing careers with the Yankees, winning numerous championships, individual awards, and becoming synonymous with the most iconic team in American sports. It’s all about the way the two men carried themselves away from the diamond – with style, class, and dignity – that continues to link them today.

The CEO of the Miami Marlins and founder of the Turn 2 Foundation, Jeter will become the recipient of the fifth Icon award, following Bill Clinton, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Pat Riley, and Emilio & Gloria Estefan.

On the field, the longtime shortstop was a five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, Roberto Clemente Award winner, and member of the exclusive 3,000-hit club.

Jeter’s Turn 2 has awarded more than $27 million in grants to create and support programs that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and “turn 2” healthy lifestyles.

“Derek capably carried on Joe’s legacy while wearing the Yankee pinstripes and has continued to be an impact player in retirement,” said Kevin Janser, who leads the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation for Memorial Healthcare System.

Tickets for ‘American Icon’ are $250 and sponsorship opportunities are available. 954-265-3454